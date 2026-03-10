Czech Pitcher Who Moonlights as Electrician Gets Standing Ovation After Stifling Japan in WBC 

Czech pitcher Ondřej Satoria delivered one of the most memorable moments of the World Baseball Classic this week, and he did it while balancing a career far removed from professional sports. Satoria, who works full-time as an electrical controller for the energy company ČEZ Group in Ostrava, stepped onto the mound at the iconic Tokyo Dome and held Japan's powerhouse lineup scoreless for 4.2 innings. When he exited the game, the crowd rose to its feet, giving the amateur pitcher a standing ovation.

The performance capped a remarkable international moment for the 30-year-old, who has become a cult favorite among baseball fans in Japan despite living a normal life back home in Czechia. "It's really nice for me," Satoria said. "It's like a reward for my whole life playing baseball because nobody knows me in Czechia. I'm just a regular dude from Ostrava, but here they respect me and have me sign balls." Satoria's growing popularity in Japan dates back to the last tournament, when he struck out global superstar Shohei Ohtani with a bizarre off-speed pitch he calls "The Worker." The pitch initially felt like a mistake. "I thought, 'Oh no, it's a [bad] pitch,'" Satoria recalled. Instead, the changeup fooled Ohtani completely; the slugger spun awkwardly and even lost his helmet during the swing. The clip went viral worldwide and instantly made Satoria a recognizable figure among Japanese baseball fans. But that wasn't the only highlight. Satoria also struck out hitters like Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Munetaka Murakami during the same stretch.

"Some guy figured out that I'm the only pitcher who struck out the first four hitters in Samurai Japan's lineup," Satoria said. "That's pretty crazy for me. It's maybe a better thing than only striking out Shohei."