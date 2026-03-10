Sports

Czech Pitcher Who Moonlights as Electrician Gets Standing Ovation After Stifling Japan in WBC 

The pitcher from Czechia delivered a memorable performance on baseball’s international stage, stunning fans at the Tokyo Dome.

Ondřej Satoria with a beard wearing a "Česko Baseball" hoodie raises a cap, standing in a stadium with a blurred crowd in the background.
(Photo by Gene Wang - Capture At Media/Getty Images)

Czech pitcher Ondřej Satoria delivered one of the most memorable moments of the World Baseball Classic this week, and he did it while balancing a career far removed from professional sports.

Satoria, who works full-time as an electrical controller for the energy company ČEZ Group in Ostrava, stepped onto the mound at the iconic Tokyo Dome and held Japan's powerhouse lineup scoreless for 4.2 innings. When he exited the game, the crowd rose to its feet, giving the amateur pitcher a standing ovation.

The performance capped a remarkable international moment for the 30-year-old, who has become a cult favorite among baseball fans in Japan despite living a normal life back home in Czechia.

"It's really nice for me," Satoria said. "It's like a reward for my whole life playing baseball because nobody knows me in Czechia. I'm just a regular dude from Ostrava, but here they respect me and have me sign balls."

Satoria's growing popularity in Japan dates back to the last tournament, when he struck out global superstar Shohei Ohtani with a bizarre off-speed pitch he calls "The Worker." The pitch initially felt like a mistake.

"I thought, 'Oh no, it's a [bad] pitch,'" Satoria recalled.

Instead, the changeup fooled Ohtani completely; the slugger spun awkwardly and even lost his helmet during the swing. The clip went viral worldwide and instantly made Satoria a recognizable figure among Japanese baseball fans. But that wasn't the only highlight. Satoria also struck out hitters like Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Munetaka Murakami during the same stretch.

"Some guy figured out that I'm the only pitcher who struck out the first four hitters in Samurai Japan's lineup," Satoria said. "That's pretty crazy for me. It's maybe a better thing than only striking out Shohei."

Despite the international attention, Satoria's life remains largely unchanged when he returns home. In Ostrava, he's still known mostly as the electrician who pitches for Arrows Ostrava in the Czech Extraliga.

But performances like his latest outing against Japan continue to highlight the growth of baseball in the Czech Republic and Satoria's role in helping put the country on the global baseball map.

"It really helped us, the Czech national team, for the world to see that we can play baseball," he said.

If you're following the tournament and moments like Satoria's unforgettable performance, check out Complex's official World Baseball Classic collection gear.

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