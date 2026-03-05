2026 World Baseball Classic Gets Official Soundtrack From MLB f/ Young Miko, Myke Towers, More

The 2026 World Baseball Classic, already commemorated with a limited-edition collection featuring pieces from Born X Raised and UNDEFEATED, now has its own official soundtrack.

2026 World Baseball Classic official soundtrack

Thursday (March 5), MLB confirmed details of the soundtrack. Notably, the project marks the first of its kind for the league. The soundtrack, spanning three songs and out today via Republic Records, is produced by Tainy, who’s also been given the title of Official Music Producer for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. "The World Baseball Classic is a special celebration of national pride and elite competition that resonates far beyond the diamond,” Uzma Rawn Dowler—MLB Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships—said Thursday. “By collaborating with a visionary like Tainy to produce our first-ever original soundtrack, we are leaning into the intersection of sports and music to connect with fans on a deeper cultural level. Bringing together the influence of these talented musical artists from around the world allows us to amplify the energy of the tournament and showcase the vibrant spirit that defines modern baseball.” Leading the soundtrack is “Make It Count” featuring Becky G, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s YEONJUN, and Myke Towers. The collection is completed by Young Miko’s “MVP” and Fujii Kaze’s “My Place.”

Listen to it by heading here.

In February, Fanatics and Complex launched the World Baseball Classic Collection, featuring capsules from Born X Raised and UNDEFEATED. Teams featured in the collection—pieces from which are available to shop here—include USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

Nike jerseys, tees, and sweatshirts are included in the collection. See here for a full breakdown.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to kick off later this month, with 20 teams representing regions from all over the world. FOX Sports has been highlighted by MLB as the main place to tune in starting March 5, at least for fans in the U.S. Options vary elsewhere.

The full World Baseball Classic schedule, available here, notes that semifinals begin on the evening of March 15, while the final championship game is set for March 17.