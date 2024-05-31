Luka Doncic Makes a Funny Face When Mavericks VP Michael Finley Takes His Beer Away

Luka Doncic had a hilarious interaction with the Dallas Mavericks' VP of Basketball Operations, Michael Finley, who the latter took his beer for no reason.
After the Mavs closed out the Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, the team celebrated their huge win in the locker room with copious amounts of beer and champagne. Footage from the celebration saw Doncic chatting with his dad while sipping on a can of beer.
Finley had walked by, took the beer out of Doncic's hand, hugged his dad, and walked away. Doncic appeared puzzled by the interaction and looked directly at the camera to shrug it off before getting back into the conversation with his dad.
Doncic wouldn't let the missing beer interrupt his massive night. The 25-year-old put up 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals to eliminate the Wolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Throughout these conference finals, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists which earned him the 2024 Western Conference Finals MVP award. Kyrie Irving also had a hot night as he also put up 36 points and added four rebounds and five assists.
The Mavericks will face the Boston Celtics in their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, when they toppled the Miami Heat. However, the Celtics will be no easy task as they only lost two games in this postseason run. The Celtics are making their second Finals appearance in two years, with their last one coming during the 2021-22 season, when they lost to the Golden State Warriors.