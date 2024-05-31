Luka Doncic Makes a Funny Face When Mavericks VP Michael Finley Takes His Beer Away

Luka Doncic had a hilarious interaction with the Dallas Mavericks' VP of Basketball Operations, Michael Finley, who the latter took his beer for no reason.

After the Mavs closed out the Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, the team celebrated their huge win in the locker room with copious amounts of beer and champagne. Footage from the celebration saw Doncic chatting with his dad while sipping on a can of beer.

Finley had walked by, took the beer out of Doncic's hand, hugged his dad, and walked away. Doncic appeared puzzled by the interaction and looked directly at the camera to shrug it off before getting back into the conversation with his dad.