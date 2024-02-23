Allen Iverson is giving Luka Doncic his flowers.

During a recent appearance on Shaquille O'Neal's The Big Podcast, Iverson was asked to name a young NBA player who reminds him of himself. Perhaps as a surprise to some fans, the former Philadelphia 76ers star named Luka.

"I'm talking about his style. It's streetball mixed in. He plays the way he plays and...I don't want nobody take this the wrong way," Iverson said at the 23:45 mark of the episode, before Shaq's co-host Adam Lefkoe offered up that Luka plays like a white guy.

"He plays like a Black guy," Iverson clarified. "That man got style. He got swag. He's so cool out there man, everything is slow, major moves. The wet ball, he shoots the blood out of that ball. Man Luka is..."