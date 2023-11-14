LeBron James Reacts to Skilla Baby's Viral Rant About Why He’s Not a Fan: 'I HATE ME TOO!!'

In the original video, Skilla Baby explained that even though he has "a fire game," there are some things that the future NBA Hall of Famer did that he doesn't rock with, such as his jab-step jump shot, playing with superstars, leaving Cleveland for Miami, his 48-point performance against the Pistons in 2007, how he can travel without the referees calling it, and more.

Speaking of the move to Miami from Cleveland, Bron recently stated that he would've still been dominant if the move never happened. Last week, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat, the 38-year-old reflected on his time in South Beach, where he spent four seasons (2010-14) leading the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances.

"I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would've came here or not," he shared. "Let's not get it twisted: The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise, this franchise is top tier, it's one of the best franchises in the world."

He added, "But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. [But] as far as what I was able to learn here was second to none, that's for sure."