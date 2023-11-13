Nike Made LeBron 4 'Fruity Pebbles' Cleats

Gifted to Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Nov 13, 2023
Image via Nike
Image via Nike

It turns out that the "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 4 isn't the only original colorway that's been transformed into football cleats. There's also this colorful "Fruity Pebbles" pair that was teased by Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Shown here is the upcoming "Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge football cleat that was previewed by Chase on Instagram yesterday. As the story goes, Fruity Pebbles was LeBron James' favorite cereal growing up, which led to Nike producing a friends-and-family-exclusive LeBron 4 colorway in 2006, but the style had no official ties with the cereal brand.

The standout element of the "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4 Vapor Edge is the multicolored Fruity Pebbles graphics that cover the entire mudguard. The cleat was given out to select friends and family members of James and this special version comes in special Fruity Pebbles-themed packaging.

Readers who are interested in buying a pair of these "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4 Vapor Edge cleats will be able to do so sometime in Spring 2024. Check back soon for official updates.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via @lahjay10_ on Instagram



Nike Lebron 4Lebron JamesSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers

The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. Play button icon
SNEAKERS

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Why Those Old Jordans You Loved Wouldn't Sell Today | The Complex Sneakers Show

eBay

Powered By

eBay