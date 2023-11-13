Nike Made LeBron 4 'Fruity Pebbles' Cleats

It turns out that the "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 4 isn't the only original colorway that's been transformed into football cleats. There's also this colorful "Fruity Pebbles" pair that was teased by Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Shown here is the upcoming "Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge football cleat that was previewed by Chase on Instagram yesterday. As the story goes, Fruity Pebbles was LeBron James' favorite cereal growing up, which led to Nike producing a friends-and-family-exclusive LeBron 4 colorway in 2006, but the style had no official ties with the cereal brand.

The standout element of the "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4 Vapor Edge is the multicolored Fruity Pebbles graphics that cover the entire mudguard. The cleat was given out to select friends and family members of James and this special version comes in special Fruity Pebbles-themed packaging.

Readers who are interested in buying a pair of these "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4 Vapor Edge cleats will be able to do so sometime in Spring 2024. Check back soon for official updates.