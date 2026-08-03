Chris Bosh Says He Nearly 'Dropped Dead' From Pulmonary Embolism In January

Chris Bosh extended medical advice to Victor Wembanyama while recalling a past medical episode of his own.
The former NBA player, who retired in February 2016 due to blood clotting issues, spoke to Hoops Hype with advice for Wembanyama after deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder ended his 2024-2025 season early.
“Take your medicine. Make sure that he's staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn't happen again because it only takes one more time,” Bosh told the outlet.
The former Miami Heat player added that he developed blood clots “twice” to the point that he “couldn’t play anymore.”
“So I guess with him, just making sure he does everything necessary to keep that blood as thin as possible and take care of that body off the court,” Bosh added.
Bosh went on to recall an episode that he had in January, where he “almost dropped dead” and “came back to life.”
“I was in the hospital for a week. But, take your medicine. So, I'm taking my medicine every day, taking care of myself every day, and watching it. So, I mean, no symptoms came either,” he continued.
The athlete added that he thought he was “past it,” but now makes sure that he’s on top of his health regimen.
Bosh detailed the health emergency in an Instagram reel posted in February, where he recalled feeling numbness in his left leg before blacking out, only to later regain consciousness and notice being covered in his own blood.
"I won't get into specifics, but you can kind of see I'm still recovering," he said. "I'm not going to try to hide that one in case I look different, but it was a scary thing and it came fast and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives.”