Chris Bosh Says He Nearly 'Dropped Dead' From Pulmonary Embolism In January

Chris Bosh extended medical advice to Victor Wembanyama while recalling a past medical episode of his own.

The former NBA player, who retired in February 2016 due to blood clotting issues, spoke to Hoops Hype with advice for Wembanyama after deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder ended his 2024-2025 season early.

“Take your medicine. Make sure that he's staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn't happen again because it only takes one more time,” Bosh told the outlet.

The former Miami Heat player added that he developed blood clots “twice” to the point that he “couldn’t play anymore.”

“So I guess with him, just making sure he does everything necessary to keep that blood as thin as possible and take care of that body off the court,” Bosh added.