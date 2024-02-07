Gilbert Arenas Remembers When Ginuwine ‘Two-Pieced’ a Fellow NBA Player in the Club

Gilbert Arenas once saw Ginuwine give an NBA player a two-punch combo to the face at a club in Washington, D.C.

On a recent episode of Gil's Arena, the three-time NBA All-Star recalled a moment when the R&B singer sent a bottle to another NBA player and was denied the gesture. According to Arenas, the player felt disrespected that a man would send him a bottle, so he had it sent back, and Ginuwine addressed the situation by having a conversation that led to a physical altercation.

"I did see an NBA player get two pieced by Ginuwine in the club," said Arenas at the 28:30 mark before explaining how it happened. "Ginuwine was giving bottles out, respect, he would send a bottle over to him he would say, 'It's on me.' Right, so they give it to the dude, and Ginuwine was like [raises hand] right. The dude was like, 'I ain't gay, I'm not accepting no bottle from no man, send that shit back."