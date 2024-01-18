Ginuwine Says He 'Absolutely' Does Not Have Sex to His Own Music, Names Usher King of R&B in New Interview

Ginuwine says he's not getting freaky to his own music.

The singer sat down with journalist Shirley Ju, via TMZ Hip Hop, and did not hesitate to give his take on certain matters.

For example, when asked about who he thinks are the King and Queen of Hip-Hop, Ginuwine says it's Nas and Missy Elliott. On a side note, he named this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer Usher as the King of R&B.

Speaking of music royalty, he also recalled the time his cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” got the stamp of approval from the icon himself.

“[It] definitely felt amazing for me because he was one of my biggest inspirations when I was coming up doing music—him and Michael Jackson. For him to check it and say it was good, it made me feel good about doing it while I’m doing shows.”

The 53-year-old, whose catalog of hits include some sexually suggestive tracks like “Pony” and “Leave It In,” was also asked if he ever made love to his own music.