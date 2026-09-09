Judge Keeps Wire Fraud Charge Alive Against Guardians Pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz failed to get key charges dismissed in the federal case accusing them of helping bettors profit from predetermined pitches.

According to court documents, U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto on Tuesday rejected multiple challenges to the indictment against the two pitchers, including an attempt to dismiss the wire fraud conspiracy charge at the center of the government's case.

The original indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York in November 2025, accused Clase and Ortiz of conspiring with bettors to manipulate specific pitches in MLB games. Prosecutors allege the pitchers agreed in advance to throw pitches of particular types or speeds, giving their alleged co-conspirators information they could use to place prop bets.

Clase had argued that the wire fraud count stretched federal law too far because he was removed from the actual wagers placed with sportsbooks. Matsumoto was not persuaded, allowing the charge to move forward.

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme involving Clase dates back to May 2023. Prosecutors claim he worked with bettors to predetermine whether certain pitches would be balls and, in some instances, whether he would throw slower sliders rather than harder cutters. Bettors allegedly used that information to make more than 100 wagers involving pitch speed and whether a pitch would result in a ball or hit-by-pitch.