Brown didn’t stop there as he continued to mention Clark in various tweets despite being unable to view her page. The final straw for Clark seemed to be after Brown wrote, “Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy” in one of his tweets on Wednesday.

Brown’s tweets about Clark first popped up in March when she broke the NCAA Division 1 college basketball scoring mark.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer," he wrote on X alongside a GIF of actor Mel Gibson.

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown made headlines after Meek Mill called him out for allegedly messaging a young girl, following a 'no Diddy' joke made by the former NFL star. In March, Brown got into it with Sexyy Red after he aimed his ‘bitch it stank’ diss at her. Shortly before that, the former NFL player cause a stir when he posted what looks like an AI-generated image of him and Taylor Swift kissing.

Clark was drafted at No. 1 by the Indiana Fever on Monday. During her introductory press conference earlier this week, Clark had an awkward interaction with team reporter Gregg Doyel .

Before asking Clark a question, Doyel made a heart gesture with his hands toward Clark, and she said that was the signal she shared with her family after every game. When Clark revealed that was her move, Doyel replied, “Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine.”

The moment went viral and was enough to push Doyel to make an apology on X, writing, “My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.”