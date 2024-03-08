Antonio Brown Posts Animated Image of Taylor Swift Kissing Him

Does Antonio Brown have his sights set on Taylor Swift?
The former NFL player took to X on Friday to share what looks like an animated image—presumably AI-generated—of him and Swift kissing.
“Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout? #CTESPN,” he wrote.
Brown’s latest campaign follows his recent trolling of his former teammate Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. In late February, Brown posted photos of him and Gisele embracing after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021.
"Did AB know Already 😉," he trolled.
Brown shared those photos in response to the model confirming that she’s now in a relationship with Joaquim Valente, with Brown suggesting he was already in the know about the romance.
Back in September, the 35-year-old claimed he suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). In a clip posted to X, Brown showed off a full hand of diamond-encrusted rings, including one that appeared to be an iced-out sleeve on his middle finger. A woman with a split tongue then popped into the video and started licking the sleeve.
In the caption, AB said the woman knew he has CTE. "She know I got CTE that's why she licking me,” he wrote.