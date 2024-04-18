Reporter at Caitlin Clark Press Conference Slammed for Bizarre Flirty Remark, Apologizes for Being 'Oafish'

Things got incredibly awkward at the introductory press conference for the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader.

Apr 18, 2024
Talk about making a weird first impression.

A local reporter got into a cringeworthy exchange with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark during her introductory press conference with the WNBA's Indiana Fever Wednesday. Before asking his question, sports columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star made a hand-heart gesture in the direction of Clark.

"You like that?" Clark asked, to which Doyel responded, "I like that you're here."

Clark stuck a sentimental tone by mentioning she does the gesture toward her family after every game. Then Doyel made things incredibly awkward.

"OK, well, start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine," he replied.

Unlike Doyel, the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader kept it professional and did not engage with that uncomfortable remark.

Skip ahead to the 4:10 mark in the video up top or check out their exchange below.

Reporter: 🫶

Caitlin Clark: "You like that?"

Reporter: "I like that you're here."

Caitlin: "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.”

Reporter: "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine."

Caitlin: 😳

(via @IndianaFever / YT)pic.twitter.com/BBjU881K7a

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @ClutchPoints

Social media was certainly not as forgiving, criticizing Doyel over his inappropriate comment.

Caitlin Clark is way more polite than i was at 22 years old because i would’ve fried that reporter 😂

— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @AshNicoleMoss

Sometimes life isn't hard. If, for example, as a professional, ethical, impartial reporter it would not occur to you make a heart at, say, Victor Wembanyama, don't make one at Caitlin Clark.

— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @DanaONeilWriter

This is BEYOND inappropriate.

The really sad thing is, athletes in the WNBA have been fielding inappropriate ? from “media” members for years.

I media in quotes bc anyone who does this is not a professional and deserves their credential pulled. This is disturbing. https://t.co/hEVkWq1GRs

— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @AnnieCostabile

This is someone who is around pro and college athletes all the time and should treat them appropriately.

— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @NicoleAuerbach

I don't know Gregg Doyel personally. But I've followed him on here for years. He's the *star columnist* for IndyStar, a pulitzer-prize winning pub that helped bring down Larry Nassar.

And he thought it was OK to ask that, and then wasn't ashamed, he went on tweeting afterwards!

— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @linzsports

get gregg doyel far away from the wnba

— 💗 (@cecesinterludee) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @cecesinterludee

I would totally understand if the Fever revoked Gregg Doyel’s credentials for this creepy back and forth with Caitlin. https://t.co/n52jrEc6tv

— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @CWilliamson44

Almost every one of my women colleagues & students in sport media and sports journalism are sharing that clip of Gregg Doyel and Caitlin Clark with disgust. We are rightly furious and fed up.
His creds should be revoked and offered to an unentitled journalist who respects women.

— Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @_shireenahmed_

Doyel has since apologized for his behavior, vowed to "do better," and indicated he's writing an IndyStar column about it.

"Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."

Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.

— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @GreggDoyelStar

It remains to be seen if he will have the chance to do better.

