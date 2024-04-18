Talk about making a weird first impression.

A local reporter got into a cringeworthy exchange with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark during her introductory press conference with the WNBA's Indiana Fever Wednesday. Before asking his question, sports columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star made a hand-heart gesture in the direction of Clark.

"You like that?" Clark asked, to which Doyel responded, "I like that you're here."

Clark stuck a sentimental tone by mentioning she does the gesture toward her family after every game. Then Doyel made things incredibly awkward.

"OK, well, start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine," he replied.

Unlike Doyel, the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader kept it professional and did not engage with that uncomfortable remark.

