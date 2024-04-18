Talk about making a weird first impression.
A local reporter got into a cringeworthy exchange with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark during her introductory press conference with the WNBA's Indiana Fever Wednesday. Before asking his question, sports columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star made a hand-heart gesture in the direction of Clark.
"You like that?" Clark asked, to which Doyel responded, "I like that you're here."
Clark stuck a sentimental tone by mentioning she does the gesture toward her family after every game. Then Doyel made things incredibly awkward.
"OK, well, start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine," he replied.
Unlike Doyel, the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader kept it professional and did not engage with that uncomfortable remark.
Skip ahead to the 4:10 mark in the video up top or check out their exchange below.
Social media was certainly not as forgiving, criticizing Doyel over his inappropriate comment.
Doyel has since apologized for his behavior, vowed to "do better," and indicated he's writing an IndyStar column about it.
"Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."
It remains to be seen if he will have the chance to do better.