Sports

Ryan Garcia Wants Tank Davis to Get a ‘Tune-Up’ Before He’ll Fight Him Again

The WBC welterweight champion wants the rematch at 147 pounds and says Tank should take a tune-up fight first.

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia poses before entering the ring for a title fight against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2026. | Gervonta "Tank" Davis reacts during a press conference at Kaseya Center on September 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Steve Marcus/Getty Images | Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Key Takeaways

  • Ryan Garcia says he wants a Gervonta “Tank” Davis rematch at 147 pounds and expects Davis to take a tune-up fight first.
  • Davis offered to move up to 144 after initially insisting on 140, but Garcia called the remaining three pounds a dealbreaker after cutting to 136 for their 2023 fight.
  • Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney also want Garcia next following his second-round stoppage of Conor Benn to retain the WBC welterweight title.

Just three days after stopping Conor Benn in the second round to retain his WBC welterweight title, Ryan Garcia says Gervonta “Tank” Davis and longtime adviser Al Haymon have contacted his team about a potential rematch. Garcia is interested, but he isn’t budging on the weight.

“147 or nothing. And I want him to get a tune up fight and be at his best when we fight,” the 28-year-old wrote on X Tuesday, September 15. “He has some stuff to handle but we forsure going to get it going on. LETS RUMBLE 🥊🥊🥊”

The post marks the latest turn in a back-and-forth that started within days of Garcia's win over Benn.

Davis first indicated in an Instagram comment that he’d be willing to run it back at 140 pounds, but not at Garcia’s current 147-pound limit. Garcia quickly shot that down: “I went to 136 you can’t come to 147 don’t be shaky now. I need that if you want it. If not there’s nothing to be said.”

That weight jab goes back to their first fight in April 2023, when Garcia agreed to a 136-pound catchweight and a rehydration clause that capped him at 146 pounds the following morning.

Davis ultimately dropped him twice and finished the fight with a body shot in the seventh round. Although Garcia initially declined to make excuses for the loss, he later said the weight cut had left him depleted. “It wasn’t a hard fight, I was just weak,” he told the PBD Podcast the following year.

This time, Garcia wants Davis to be the one who moves. And to be fair, Tank already has.

After initially drawing the line at 140 pounds, Davis raised his offer to 144 on Monday. “No lie, for you I'll do 144,” he wrote from his @MoneyTwofly account, adding that he had already spoken with Haymon. Garcia's Tuesday post made it clear those last three pounds are still a dealbreaker.

Tank isn't the only fighter lining up for a shot at him, either.

Shakur Stevenson, who worked Saturday’s broadcast as an analyst, told The Ring “the biggest fight is Ryan and me,” while WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney said their own long-discussed rematch will happen “for undisputed.”

As for Benn, he appears to be taking the loss in stride. The 29-year-old was sent to the hospital for precautionary checks after suffering the first stoppage loss of his career and skipped post-fight media, but later gave Garcia his credit.

“Not my night, no excuses,” Benn wrote on X. “@RyanGarcia you’re a great champion 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻.”

Related Stories

WBC Welterweight World Champion Ryan Garcia in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Intuit Dome on July 27, 2026 in Inglewood, California. | Zuffa fighter Conor Benn in attendance at WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Ryan Garcia Doubles Down on Conor Benn ‘Amateur’ Dig From Emily Austin Interview

WBC champ Ryan Garcia told sports commentator Emily Austin months ago that Conor Benn still fought 'like an amateur.' Now the two are finally headed for the ring.

Maggie Ekberg13 days ago
Ryan Garcia celebrates his win over Conor Benn.
Bets

Ryan Garcia: Who Will the Boxing Superstar Fight Next?

Garcia shredded Conor Benn this past weekend. Who does Garcia have his sights set on now?

Matt Burke2 days ago
Ryan Garcia Had a Classic Response to Adrien Broner's Claim That He Could Beat Him in 6 Months
Sports

Ryan Garcia Has No Interest in Fighting Adrien Broner: 'I Don't Give Him a Chance'

Garcia praises Broner for locking in but says he has no interest in exhibitions or 'meaningless fights' as he focuses on defending his WBC title.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App