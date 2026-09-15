Ryan Garcia Wants Tank Davis to Get a ‘Tune-Up’ Before He’ll Fight Him Again

Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney also want Garcia next following his second-round stoppage of Conor Benn to retain the WBC welterweight title.

Davis offered to move up to 144 after initially insisting on 140, but Garcia called the remaining three pounds a dealbreaker after cutting to 136 for their 2023 fight.

Ryan Garcia says he wants a Gervonta “Tank” Davis rematch at 147 pounds and expects Davis to take a tune-up fight first.

Just three days after stopping Conor Benn in the second round to retain his WBC welterweight title, Ryan Garcia says Gervonta “Tank” Davis and longtime adviser Al Haymon have contacted his team about a potential rematch. Garcia is interested, but he isn’t budging on the weight. “147 or nothing. And I want him to get a tune up fight and be at his best when we fight,” the 28-year-old wrote on X Tuesday, September 15. “He has some stuff to handle but we forsure going to get it going on. LETS RUMBLE 🥊🥊🥊”

The post marks the latest turn in a back-and-forth that started within days of Garcia's win over Benn. Davis first indicated in an Instagram comment that he’d be willing to run it back at 140 pounds, but not at Garcia’s current 147-pound limit. Garcia quickly shot that down: “I went to 136 you can’t come to 147 don’t be shaky now. I need that if you want it. If not there’s nothing to be said.”

That weight jab goes back to their first fight in April 2023, when Garcia agreed to a 136-pound catchweight and a rehydration clause that capped him at 146 pounds the following morning. Davis ultimately dropped him twice and finished the fight with a body shot in the seventh round. Although Garcia initially declined to make excuses for the loss, he later said the weight cut had left him depleted. “It wasn’t a hard fight, I was just weak,” he told the PBD Podcast the following year.

This time, Garcia wants Davis to be the one who moves. And to be fair, Tank already has. After initially drawing the line at 140 pounds, Davis raised his offer to 144 on Monday. “No lie, for you I'll do 144,” he wrote from his @MoneyTwofly account, adding that he had already spoken with Haymon. Garcia's Tuesday post made it clear those last three pounds are still a dealbreaker.