Falcons Lose Sack Leader James Pearce Jr. to 8-Game NFL Suspension

According to The New York Times , Pearce can still participate in preseason games, including Atlanta’s opener against the Denver Broncos, but his suspension officially begins August 30. He can return November 2, putting him in position to make his regular-season debut when the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid on November 8.

James Pearce Jr. will miss half of the Atlanta Falcons’ regular-season schedule after the NFL suspended the second-year edge rusher for eight games without pay under its personal conduct policy. The league announced the punishment on Friday, August 14, six months after Pearce was arrested in Florida following a domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. The decision is final, and Pearce will not appeal.

“We were anticipating a suspension, so we’ve been pretty intentional about how we’ve planned for it,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said following Atlanta’s 27-7 preseason loss to Denver. Pearce recorded two tackles before leaving the locker room ahead of media availability.

Stefanski declined to weigh in on whether eight games was appropriate. “We trust the process that is in place,” he said. “James continues to do everything in his power to be a great teammate and work very hard on himself in the building and outside the building.”

Pearce’s absence will create another hole in Atlanta’s pass rush. Jalon Walker, another 2025 first-round selection, is already out for the season after tearing his ACL during training camp. Pearce, meanwhile, is coming off a rookie campaign in which his 10.5 sacks led all first-year players and established a Falcons rookie franchise record.

The NFL discipline is separate from the criminal case Pearce has been navigating since his February 7 arrest in Doral, Florida. Authorities accused Pearce of following Jackson as she drove toward a police station and intentionally striking her vehicle multiple times. Police alleged that Pearce fled when officers attempted to take him into custody, crashed his vehicle, and continued fleeing on foot.

Jackson later obtained a protective order against Pearce. In her petition, she said she had driven toward the police station because she “knew James was going to hurt me” and expressed fear that he would kill her without court intervention.