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Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball entered this season with his father, LaVar, having said the young guard was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry. Lonzo has had a decent rookie season in L.A., but a number of other rookies have quietly outplayed him. Here are 10 rookies who are better than Lonzo Ball.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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Megan Thee Stallion, Fanatics Sportsbook Announce NBA Season Partnership With Custom Mavs Jersey

Megan Thee Stallion is helping ring in a new NBA season with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Trace William Cowen270 days ago
Klay Thompson stands on a basketball court in a blue and yellow Golden State Warriors jacket, looking focused during a game
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Klay Thompson Chose Mavericks Over Lakers Because He Thought It Would’ve Been Warriors All Over Again

The 34-year-old shooting guard ended his 13-year tenure with the Warriors this year.

Alex Ocho744 days ago
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a basketball arena, wearing his team jersey
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Klay Thompson Reportedly Signs 3-Year Deal With Dallas Mavericks and Fans Don't Know How to Feel

The $50 million deal will end Klay's historic 13-season run with the Golden State Warriors.

Joe Price747 days ago
Basketball player in a Dallas Mavericks uniform dribbles during a game
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Watch Luka Doncic's Press Conference Get Interrupted by Loud Sex Noises

Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

tara mahadevan799 days ago
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Mark Cuban Looking to Sell Dallas Mavericks to One of Trump’s Top Donors for $3.5 Billion

Miriam Adelson and her late husband gave $91 million to Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, making them his most significant financial supporters.

Brad Callas962 days ago
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Skip Bayless Says Luka Doncic Holds Himself Back by 'B*tching' About Every Foul Call He Doesn't Get

Skip Bayless returns with his latest criticism of Luka Doncic, as the co-host of FS1's 'Undisputed' blasted the Dallas star for "b*tching" about foul calls.

Brad Callas1235 days ago
Tyrell Terry poses for a portrait at FedExForum.
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2020 NBA First Round Pick Tyrell Terry Announces Retirement Over 'Anxiety This Sport Has Caused Me'

Tyrell Terry, the 31st overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft, announced his retirement in the wake of "the darkest times of my life."

Jose Martinez1311 days ago
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Sports

Dallas Mavericks Could Have Prevented Sex Trafficking of Teenage Girl, Attorney Says

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Brenton Blanchet1528 days ago
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J.J. Redick
Sports

JJ Redick Knocks Pelicans’ Brass After Trade, Says Not to Expect ‘Honesty From That Front Office’

In the intro for his latest podcast episode, JJ Redick knocked the Pelicans' front office for their dishonesty after he was traded to Dallas at the deadline.

Gavin Evans1935 days ago
shawn bradley
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Former NBA Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Being Struck by Car

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Gavin Evans1949 days ago
Mark Cuban
Sports

Mark Cuban Confirms Mavericks Will No Longer Play National Anthem Before Games (UPDATE)

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Joshua Espinoza1984 days ago
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Mark Cuban to Zach Lowe Calling Luka Doncic a 'Whiner': 'F*ck You'

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tara mahadevan1989 days ago
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Delonte West Reportedly Working at Same Rehabilitation Center He Attended

According to a report from Shams Charania, Delonte West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center, a rehab facility that he also attended.

Xavier Hamilton2006 days ago
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Sports

People React After Dallas Mavericks Set NBA Record for Largest Halftime Lead Against Clippers

Twitter erupted after Dallas led Los Angeles by an astonishing 50 points at halftime of their game on Sunday, a record in the shot clock era.

Alex Galbraith2029 days ago
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Marcus Morris Denies Intentionally Stepping on Luka Doncic's Injured Ankle

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Abel Shifferaw2152 days ago

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