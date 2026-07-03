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The Brooklyn Bridge Briefly Caught Fire During the 4th of July Celebrations
Life

Brooklyn Bridge Briefly Catches Fire During NYC July 4 Fireworks

Fireworks, smoke, and a city on edge: how a routine July 4 display sparked a Brooklyn Bridge fire and a chaotic night across New York City.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Florida Man Charged with DUI After Driving Flaming Car Down Highway
Life

Florida Man Allegedly Drove Flaming Car Down Highway While Drunk

Authorities say 60-year-old Patrick Rinaldi drove a flaming car along U.S. 192 in Brevard County, Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo171 days ago
Police control access to the street where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.
Life

At Least 40 People Dead and Over 100 Injured in Fire at Swiss Alps Bar

The intensive care units at multiple local hospitals have hit capacity because of the fire.

Joe Price199 days ago
Father of NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin Dies in House Fire, Mom Critically Injured
Sports

Father of NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin Dies in House Fire, Mom Critically Injured

Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis, was 75 years old when he died from injuries sustained in the fire at the family’s North Carolina home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
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Two Injured in Fire at NASCAR star Denny Hamlin’s Parents' Home
Sports

Two Injured in Fire at NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin’s Parents’ Home

A fire at Denny Hamlin’s parents’ home in North Carolina sent two people to the hospital, according to local officials.

Bernadette Giacomazzo202 days ago
(L-R) NLE Choppa and his mother, Angelita "Momma Choppa" Potts.
Music

NLE Choppa’s Mother Helps House Displaced Memphis Fire Victims During the Holidays

"If that was to happen to me, I would pray that somebody would reach out and want to help me," Angeleta Potts said of the gesture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams207 days ago
Texas Man Tries to Burn Neighbor's House Down—Sets Himself on Fire Instead
Life

Texas Man Accused of Trying to Burn Neighbor’s Home Sets Himself on Fire

47-year-old Tony McDaniel was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
Hong Kong fire.
Life

‘Horrifying’ Videos Show Hong Kong Apartment Fire With 279 Reported Missing

The videos captured the towering inferno-style blaze that took the lives of dozens of people in Hong Kong.

Jessica Mcbride234 days ago
Erik Spoelstra
Sports

'Distraught' Erik Spoelstra Seen on Video As Home Burns in Miami

A viral video shows the Florida home of Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra engulfed in flames

Jessica Mcbride255 days ago
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Investigators work at the site of an explosion at a supermarket in Hermosillo, northern Mexico, on November 2, 2025. A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people in northern Mexico on Saturday, according to local officials, with investigators saying the blast was an accident possibly caused by a faulty electric transformer.
Life

Videos Emerge After Waldo's Store Fire Kills 23 Day of the Dead Shoppers

The fire tore through the discount store in Hermosillo, Mexico, killing and injuring shoppers.

Jessica Mcbride259 days ago
Ice Cube on stage wearing sunglasses and a cap, with a serious expression, under blue lighting.
Music

Ice Cube’s Tour Bus Dammaged in Fire Was ‘Random Act of Vandalism,’ Police Say

Ice Cube says a “coward” set fire to his crew’s tour bus in Portland.

Mark Elibert286 days ago
A large fire engulfs a structure, with bright flames and thick black smoke. Fire trucks and firefighters are visible in the foreground.
Music

Tomorrowland Main Stage Catches Fire Days Before Festival Opening, Videos Show

Videos show flames engulfing Tomorrowland's main stage days before the festival was scheduled to open.

Mark Elibert367 days ago
Myanmar drugs burning
Life

Myanmar Burns $298 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs Including Heroin and Meth

The country marked the U.N.'s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

tara mahadevan388 days ago
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Tesla dealership firebombing scene
Life

College Student Arrested for Allegedly Firebombing Missouri Tesla Dealership

The FBI identified 19-year-old Owen McIntire with the help of witnesses and video footage.

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Pulse nightclub in Kochani, North Macedonia
Life

North Macedonia Nightclub Fire Kills 59 People, Leaves Over 150 Injured

The blaze was reportedly sparked by on-stage pyrotechnics.

tara mahadevan488 days ago
Two red Los Angeles Fire Department trucks with firefighters inside, parked on a street at night.
Life

Oregon Couple Caught Impersonating Firefighters to Enter LA Evacuation Zone

The couple faces a maximum of 180 days in county jail if convicted.

Mark Elibert539 days ago

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