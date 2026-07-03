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Lil Uzi Vert's cooking prowess is being trolled on social media after JT shared a photo of the Philly rapper starting a fire in the kitchen.Brad Callas
Three Florida students have been arrested after they allegedly plotted to set their school on fire in an attempt to kill people they felt were “rude.”Joe Price
Life
Hiker Charged With Starting Massive California Wildfire After Trying to Boil Water Containing Bear Urine to Drink
A woman has been charged with sparking the recent Fawn Fire in California after telling authorities she tried to boil water containing bear urine.Jose Martinez
The Ponderosa Pet Resort fire left all 75 dogs in the Georgetown facility dead after the Saturday night blaze, with smoke making rescues impossible.Brenton Blanchet