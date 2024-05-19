Auburn Running Back Brian Battie Injured in Shooting, Brother Killed

Battie is reportedly in critical condition.

May 19, 2024
Auburn running back Brian Battie is reportedly in critical condition after being injured in a shooting that left his brother, Tommie, dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old football player was injured in the shooting which took place in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida. According to Sarasota's local ABC 7 News, three others were also injured at the scene along with Brian.

The shooting took place around 3:30 AM on Saturday, May 18. A motive has not been announced yet as investigators piece together the incident.

The deceased, Tommie Battie, was also a football player for Braden River High School. He was 24.

