Auburn Running Back Brian Battie Injured in Shooting, Brother Killed

Auburn running back Brian Battie is reportedly in critical condition after being injured in a shooting that left his brother, Tommie, dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old football player was injured in the shooting which took place in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida. According to Sarasota's local ABC 7 News, three others were also injured at the scene along with Brian.

The shooting took place around 3:30 AM on Saturday, May 18. A motive has not been announced yet as investigators piece together the incident.