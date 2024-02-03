Denver Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. upset some WNBA fans over recent comments he made about players' demands for pay equity.

The 25-year-old appeared on the latest episode of podcast The Pivot, where he was asked by former NFL star Fred Taylor about his outspokenness on WNBA players receiving equal pay to those in the NBA. Around the 35-minute mark in the video below, Porter suggests that women basketball players are incomparable to men because of their smaller fanbase.

"I see from both sides. I know these females want to get paid more, and they’re very talented. But so is a famous ping-pong player," Porter says. "Like, the best ping pong player is just as talented as the best NBA player. That doesn’t mean that they’re going to get paid the same because it’s what the people wanna watch."