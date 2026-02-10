Keion White Reportedly Shot After Argument at San Francisco Strip Club

Lil Baby , who performed in San Francisco for Super Bowl LX weekend the night before, was also at the party. According to one witness, Lil Baby’s entourage tried to enter White’s private event before the athlete began to argue with the rapper.

According to the SF Standard , the defensive lineman was shot early Monday morning (Feb. 9) at a Mission Street nightclub, Dahlia’s. Several exotic dancers were on the main floor while White was shot in the private party downstairs.

When the witness went upstairs to ask for help from a Dahlia’s manager, he heard two gunshots ring out. White, who was downstairs, had been shot in the left leg. Another party attendee said they heard four gunshots.

Upon locating White, police asked the NFL player who shot him, and he was reportedly uncooperative. A representative for the 49ers said that the athlete underwent treatment at an area hospital.

“As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor,” reads the police report. “Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

Evidence found at the scene was a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber casing. Videos were also pulled from surrounding surveillance cameras in addition to an abandoned cellphone being at the scene.

Complex has reached out to San Francisco police for more details. They confirmed that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, police arrived and “located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”