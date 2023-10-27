Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Jasmin Brown Pregnant With First Child and Cam’s Eighth Overall

Newton and Brown have reportedly been together since 2021. They were seen at several events together and got comfortable with one another but have kept their union private. In an interview with Kash Doll in July 2023, Newton opened up about his relationship with Brown.

"First off, with me and mine, she already know. It ain't no privacy," he said. "We [are] in there together. That's our thing. I know this is TMI, but that's my dawg. We got the saying where we're like, 'we're two retired thots that came together.' We see both of our jerseys in the rafters...Hers got more dust on it than me. Mine recently just went up there."

He continued, "We're in tune. I'm so in tune that there's nothing we can't talk about. I think that's what's most important," he stated. "There's no hiding, nothing. You know I don't go through phones. I don't do that. The thing is for me, I know my partner so much, that I have to know triggers that uh uh, she ain't right."