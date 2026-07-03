Malia Obama

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LeBron James has already built a legacy as one of the best basketball players of all-time. Still though, his Hall of Fame-worthy Instagram account remains underappreciated. From photos of his children to the expertly curated selection of memes, James’ IG is full of gems. Here are LeBron James’ best Instagram posts.
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US film director and daughter of former US president Malia Ann Obama arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival, on September 6, 2024 in Deauville.
Sports

Malia Obama Accused of Copying Parts of Indie Filmmaker’s Short Film for Nike Ad

The director, who screened the film at Sundance, claims Obama was also in attendance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams438 days ago
Barack Obama and daughters
Pop Culture

Barack Obama Says Daughters Want Success Without Leveraging Last Name

In 2023, Barack's daughter Malia chose not to be credited as an Obama in her directorial film debut.

tara mahadevan625 days ago
Malia in casual attire smiling at Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

People Have a Lot to Say About Malia Obama Going by 'Malia Ann' in Filmmaking Career

Defenders pointed out how this is nothing new in the arts, citing Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

Trace William Cowen879 days ago
Pop Culture

Malia Obama’s ‘The Heart’ Short Film ‘About Lost Objects and Lonely People’ Screening at Sundance

The film was backed by Donald Glover's production company, Gilga.

tara mahadevan911 days ago
Life

Sasha and Malia Obama Spotted at Drake's Los Angeles Afterparty

The former first daughters attended the party at the Bird Streets Club on Tuesday.

Joe Price1058 days ago
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Swarm event with Donald Glover on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Upcoming Malia Obama Short Film, How Jordan Peele Helped Secure Liam Neeson for ‘Atlanta’ Cameo

Donald Glover details his new endeavor, a production company and art-enabling infrastructure known as Gilga that's set to release a Malia Obama short.

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
Donald Grover attends the premiere of the 3rd season of FX's "Atlanta"
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Recruits 'Amazingly Talented' Malia Obama to Write for His New Amazon Series (UPDATE)

The upcoming project—tentatively titled 'Hive'—is said to focus on a Beyoncé-type character. "Her writing style is great," Glover said about Obama.

Joshua Espinoza1575 days ago
Michelle Obama
Life

Michelle Obama Reflects on Where She and Her Daughters Were on 9/11

At the time of the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, Obama says she was living in Chicago with her husband Barack and their two daughters.

Brenton Blanchet1771 days ago
michelle retire
Life

Michelle Obama Says She's 'Moving Toward Retirement Right Now’

In a new interview, Michelle Obama says she's looking to retire, even as she's taking on new projects including a kids cooking show with Netflix.

tara mahadevan1956 days ago
donald glover amazon studios
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Reportedly Signs Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Sources say the deal may include a series that will focus on a "Beyoncé-like" figure. Malia Obama has reportedly joined the writers room for the project.

Joshua Espinoza1977 days ago
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michelle racism
Life

Michelle Obama Recalls Her Experiences With Racism as First Lady: 'When We Do Exist, We Exist as a Threat'

On the newest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast,' Michelle Obama spoke candidly about dealing with racism even while she was the First Lady.

tara mahadevan2150 days ago
sasha obama
Life

Sasha Obama Will Reportedly Attend the University of Michigan

The Obama's youngest daughter was spotted around campus.

Alex Galbraith2515 days ago
Michelle Obama kimmel
Pop Culture

Watch Michelle Obama Say All the Things She Never Could as First Lady

Kimmel prompts the former First Lady to let loose.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2801 days ago
Malia Obama music video
Music

Malia Obama Makes Her Music Video Debut, Shreds on Harmonica

The indie rock act New Dakotas is comprised of Obama's fellow Harvard students.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2850 days ago
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Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party.
Pop Culture

Bankruptcy Docs Reveal The Weinstein Company Owes Money to Malia Obama, Ryan Coogler, and More

Bankruptcy docs filed Monday evening reveal the wide-ranging list of creditors The Weinstein Company owes money to.

Gavin Evans3042 days ago
malia obama smoking kills
Life

Malia Obama Was Probably Faded at Lollapalooza, But Who TF Cares?

The Obama sisters are out here living their young lives, and it's time we butt out of their business.

Kiana Fitzgerald3266 days ago

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