Angel Reese Says NSFW Photos Circulating Online Are AI-Generated, Calls Culprits 'Crazy and Weird AF'

The "Bayou Barbie" isn't the first public figure to have AI-generated, NSFW images made in her likeness. In January, Taylor Swift's fanbase collectively reported social media pages that spread fabricated pictures of the musician.

Media personality and podcaster Bobbi Althoff was also recently victimized, after explicit fake images of her circulated online in February.

"Yesterday I went on X, Twitter, and I saw that I was trending. And I was like, 'Oh my God. That's a first; I'm trending on Twitter. You guys must really love my podcast. Wow.' So I clicked it, and I was like, 'What the fuck is this?'" Althoff said in an Instagram Story last month.

"I felt like it was a mistake or something, like, it was like bots or something. I didn't realize that it was actually people believing that that was me until my whole team called me and were like, 'Is this real?' You guys... Anyway, not me. Sorry to disappoint."