Bobbi Althoff Says NSFW Video of Her Circulating Online Is AI-Generated: 'Not Me, Sorry to Disappoint'

TikTok creator and influencer Bobbi Althoff was recently trending on social media, but unfortunately not because of an interview she released for her podcast.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Althoff explained how she noticed that she was trending on X, formerly Twitter, and was horrified by what she saw when she discovered why. Sadly she wasn't trending due to fans discussing her content, but because highly explicit, NSFW AI-generated images and videos of Althoff were circulating online.

"Guys, funny story," she said in the video, as seen below. "Yesterday I went on X, Twitter, and I saw that I was trending. And I was like, 'Oh my God. That's a first, I'm trending on Twitter. You guys must really love my podcast. Wow.' So I clicked it, and I was like, 'What the fuck is this?' ... I felt like it was a mistake or something, like, it was like bots or something. I didn't realize that it was actually people believing that that was me until my whole team called me and were like, 'Is this real?' You guys... Anyway, not me. Sorry to disappoint. But, what the fuck? That was so graphic, too. I was like, 'Oh my God. Need to cover my eyes.'"