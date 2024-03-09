Bam Margera Caught on Tape Tearing MCL in Skateboarding Wipeout

Bam Margera took a nasty spill while skateboarding this week, resulting in the Jackass star tearing his MCL.

Margera’s injury was captured on tape by a friend who was filming Bam showing off his skills at a skatepark. The 44-year-old was famously a professional skateboarder long before becoming a household name through MTV’s Jackass.

As seen in a clip circulating social media, Margera was attempting to land a trick when he fell to the ground. Bam’s left knee landed in an awkward position, prompting Margera to grab his leg in agony.