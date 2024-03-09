Bam Margera Caught on Tape Tearing MCL in Skateboarding Wipeout

Bam Margera took a nasty spill while skateboarding this week, resulting in the Jackass star tearing his MCL.
Margera’s injury was captured on tape by a friend who was filming Bam showing off his skills at a skatepark. The 44-year-old was famously a professional skateboarder long before becoming a household name through MTV’s Jackass.
As seen in a clip circulating social media, Margera was attempting to land a trick when he fell to the ground. Bam’s left knee landed in an awkward position, prompting Margera to grab his leg in agony.
TMZ reports that Margera tore his MCL during the fall, though fortunately he didn’t need surgery. Bam only needed a knee brace and some crutches. He confirmed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, sharing photos of himself sitting in a wheelchair at the hospital.
Bam’s injury comes a few months after he announced his engagement to Dannii Marie, who is seen beside him in photos from the hospital. In an interview with US Weekly in December, Margera credited his fiancée with helping him on his path toward sobriety.
"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule,” Bam told the outlet, adding that Marie is “everything I’ve ever asked for.”