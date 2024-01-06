Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skatepark Faces Closure 2 Years After Its Opening

Olosunde continued by explaining that a business owner has "built a cement wall then poured sand through the park to keep all skaters out."

"It has been like this for almost a full year, leaving these kids with nowhere to skate," he said. "To the point they built their own temporary skate park to be able to keep spreading the love of skating and building community."

Wole concluded his post by wondering why no one is talking about the park's closure, considering Abloh "worked so hard to raise money to help get this done before he passed."

"VA did so much for the world in his time here why can’t anyone do this for him?" he shared.

Back in May, OkayAfrica reported the challenges facing Ghana's first skatepark.

“When we first came, we wanted to buy the land but then we couldn’t afford it so we opted to rent it instead,” park founder Sandy Alibo told the outlet. “We rented it for 10 years and paid all expenses.”

Alibo added, “My vision for the skatepark was to increase the practice of skateboarding, improve African and Black representation in the community, and create a safe space for the people."