Sports

How Troy Press Built a Career Hosting Major Sports Events in New York

A man in a beige blazer holding a microphone in a stadium, with a blurred scoreboard in the background.
Troy Press

At the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the experience extends far beyond the pitch. Long before kickoff and well after the final whistle, someone helps shape the energy across eight matches. For nearly a decade, Troy Press has translated that energy into memorable in-stadium experiences at major sporting events.

Having worked as an in-stadium host during the tournament, Troy Press saw its arrival in New York as a defining career moment. “Hosting events of this scale in the place I call home felt like a full-circle moment,” Press says. “Introducing millions of visitors to the energy that has shaped both my career and identity was something truly special.”

For the native New Yorker, every introduction, pause, and eruption of applause became part of the larger experience he was there to create.

With more than half a million followers across social media at @troypress, where he shares his work as an actor, host, and producer, Press has served as an in-stadium host at several of the tournament’s matches, guiding crowds through moments of anticipation, celebration, and everything in between.



Beyond the action on the field, Press transformed every pause in play into a shared experience. Each match introduced a new culture, rhythm, and energy inside the stadium, from player introductions and fan activations to the unpredictable moments that define a global sporting event.

“That’s the part of hosting I’ve built my career around,” says Press. “It’s not just about what happens on the field. It’s about the moments between people: the stranger you high-five, the song an entire stadium sings together, the memory a family carries home. Those are the moments when thousands of people stop being strangers and become part of the same experience.”

The ability to read a crowd of spectators and then create a spectacle is indeed Press’s signature.

“Hosting is a gateway to bringing joy, laughter, and energy to a room full of people,” says Press. “Sports are a release for all of us. It’s a way to be with your loved ones, cheer at the top of your lungs, and create memories. If I can help amplify that, then I’ve done my job.”

Complex newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

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