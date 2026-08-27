How Troy Press Built a Career Hosting Major Sports Events in New York

At the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the experience extends far beyond the pitch. Long before kickoff and well after the final whistle, someone helps shape the energy across eight matches. For nearly a decade, Troy Press has translated that energy into memorable in-stadium experiences at major sporting events.

Having worked as an in-stadium host during the tournament, Troy Press saw its arrival in New York as a defining career moment. “Hosting events of this scale in the place I call home felt like a full-circle moment,” Press says. “Introducing millions of visitors to the energy that has shaped both my career and identity was something truly special.”

For the native New Yorker, every introduction, pause, and eruption of applause became part of the larger experience he was there to create.

With more than half a million followers across social media at @troypress, where he shares his work as an actor, host, and producer, Press has served as an in-stadium host at several of the tournament’s matches, guiding crowds through moments of anticipation, celebration, and everything in between.