Travis Kelce's Silly Old Tweets About Go-Kart Racing, Chipotle, and Nap Time Are Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end expressed his love for a variety of things, which people found amusing.

Nov 16, 2023
Fans are finding Travis Kelce’s old tweets to be delightful.

Some of the Kansas City Chief player’s Twitter thoughts from over a decade ago are now going viral—and fans are eating it up. In some of his more wholesome tweets, the 34-year-old reflects on his phone dying, is excited about “goat-racing” (it seems he meant go-kart racing), feels pensive about the moon and his successes, and is hype when a “squirrle” ate a piece of bread (yeah, spelling isn't a strong suit).

He’s also a fan of Chipotle, which he often spells “chipolte”—and is enthusiastic about Olive Garden, proving he's a simple man with simple pleasures.

But it seems he has some depth too, as one X user pointed out.

However, it’s not all silly fun. It appears he could also be quite critical, commenting on “ugly cheerleaders” and saying that he “caught [himself] judging everyone that walked past me” regardless of how they looked—messages he later deleted.

Still, some people noted that Kelce and Taylor Swift were made for each other, based on her lyrics and his tweets.

All in all, it seems Kelce used Twitter as most people in the late aughts and early 2010’s did: sharing whatever was on his mind, at that moment.

