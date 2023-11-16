Travis Kelce's Silly Old Tweets About Go-Kart Racing, Chipotle, and Nap Time Are Going Viral

Fans are finding Travis Kelce’s old tweets to be delightful.

Some of the Kansas City Chief player’s Twitter thoughts from over a decade ago are now going viral—and fans are eating it up. In some of his more wholesome tweets, the 34-year-old reflects on his phone dying, is excited about “goat-racing” (it seems he meant go-kart racing), feels pensive about the moon and his successes, and is hype when a “squirrle” ate a piece of bread (yeah, spelling isn't a strong suit).