Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to Throw Gifts on Stage in Argentina: 'Really Freaks Me Out'

Taylor Swift joins artists like Latto and Adele in requesting that fans not toss items on stage.

Taking a calmer approach than the aforementioned artists, Swift made an Eras Tour stop in Argentina last week when she asked fans to refrain from throwing "presents" at her.

“And just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries—it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift said while performing at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. The musician, 33, was seated behind the piano during her Evermore portion of the concert.