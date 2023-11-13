Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to Throw Gifts on Stage in Argentina: 'Really Freaks Me Out'

Taylor Swift joins artists like Latto and Adele in requesting that fans not toss items on stage.
Taking a calmer approach than the aforementioned artists, Swift made an Eras Tour stop in Argentina last week when she asked fans to refrain from throwing "presents" at her.
“And just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries—it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift said while performing at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. The musician, 33, was seated behind the piano during her Evermore portion of the concert.
“Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift added. "I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage?”
Throughout the year, additional artists have expressed their concerns with concertgoers recklessly throwing things on stage, including Bebe Rexha, who had an eye injury after a fan hurled a phone at her in New York City. The crowd member, Nicolas Malvanga, was later arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third-degree assault, in addition to second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.
The Latin America leg of the Eras Tour began last Thursday, when Swift teasingly altered the lyrics to her Midnights single "Karma" to reference her new boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. The "Karma" remix, which features Ice Spice, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.