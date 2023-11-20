Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift Romance: 'I’m Not Running Away From Any of It'

Travis Kelce is spilling the beans about his romance with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old appears on the cover of WSJ magazine,. where he discusses his romance with the Midnights singer-songwriter, including his failed attempt to meet Swift during the Eras Tour in July. Kelce previously told the story on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, but has added some new never-before-heard details.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce told the publication.

Swift eventually contacted him directly, with the 12-time Grammy-winner telling Kelce how "lucky" he was to get her to reach out. A few members of Swift's family were also in on the meeting.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker," Kelce added.

The couple later had a face-to-face meetup in New York after being connected for some time. “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he explained.

Kelce shared that the Pennsylvania-born artist has the stamp of approval from his mother Donna and brother-slash-podcast co-host Jason and that before meeting Swift, he's "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them." But with a high-profile romance comes public attention, which Kelce is admittedly still getting used to.

"I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said about the newfound attention. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it...The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Kelce also called Swift “hilarious" and “a genius," adding that the two have the same perspective on family and work ethic. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” Kelce said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Kelce, who daringly shot his shot at Swift on his podcast in July, went official with Swift on September 24, when the musician attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game.