Shaquille O'Neal Says Ice Spice Is 'So Dam Fine,' Thanks Taylor Swift for Making Introduction at Super Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal met Ice Spice on Super Bowl Sunday and he wasn't shy about telling the world how thrilled he was about it.
Shaq posted a photo of the three of them, writing, "Ice Spice is so dam fine thanks Taylor Swift."
Shaq previously told TMZ Sports that he wanted to sit with Taylor at the Super Bowl. Though that didn’t happen, he did get a chance to gift her a $4,500 Judith Leiber bag, which was customized to include Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87.
"Finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag," Shaq wrote on Instagram.
During the game. Swift sat with Kelce’s family, Ice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, and RIOTUSA at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The crew immediately started celebrating when the Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, and things got so frenzied that Del Rey got knocked over.
Swift played the dutiful girlfriend for the weekend, flying to Vegas from Japan to attend the big game, after performing four consecutive shows on the latest leg of her Eras tour. The Super Bowl is the 13th NFL game she’s attended since September, when she first started coming out to show support for Kelce.