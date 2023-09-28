Mark Cuban Jokingly Asks Taylor Swift to Break Up With Travis Kelce and Date a Dallas Mavericks Player

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked earlier this month when they reportedly started “quietly hanging out.” Then, last week, Kelce addressed the rumors on the The Pat McAfee Show.

"I threw the ball in her court," he said. "I told her I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Swift did so just a few days later. Kelce later spoke on her attending his game, telling New Heights that it was "pretty ballsy" of her to show up.