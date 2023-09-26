Fans Speculate Taylor Swift Sneakily Left Chiefs Game Inside Giant Popcorn Cart

Photos of Swift from the game show her hanging out in a suite with Kelce’s mom at the home game, which the Chiefs won against the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

The rumored couple was later seen in the locker room area together after the game, which got people wondering how she made it out of the suite without being seen—cue the fan conspiracy. An insider later told TMZ that Swift didn’t secretly slink away but that she walked out of the suite with Kelce’s family and entourage.

She was later seen with Kelce and the pair took off in his convertible.