Charles Barkley Says He Will 'Punch' Any Black Person He Sees Wearing Donald Trump's Mugshot

Barkley had a biting response for Trump. “First of all, I'm just gonna say this: if I see a Black person walking around with Trump's mugshot, I'm [gonna] punch him in the face,” the NBA legend said.

When King pointed out that Barkley would get arrested for assault, he said, “I will bail myself out and go celebrate,” he said to laughter. “If I was at that conference I would have got up and walked out. That was an insult to all Black people.”

He continued, “To compare Black history, when we've been discriminated against, to his plight—first of all, he's a billionaire, and they're prosecuting him for stuff he did wrong. … Well, some of the stuff is true. They did storm the Capitol, they did say that the election was stolen. Those aren't lies, Gayle.”

“He's had a great life. He's been President of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years, to put them in the same category.” He added, “I was just offended.”