Ricky Stenhouse Punches Kyle Busch in the Face Following NASCAR Crash, Chaos Ensues

NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch got into a heated exchange that led to an all-out brawl between their driving teams on live TV after the pair crashed early in a race.

Following a race on Sunday, May 19, Stenhouse confronted Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series garage over a crash during the opening lap that he blamed on his fellow driver.

Per NBC Sports, Stenhouse was driving between two cars on either side when Busch, who was driving on the outside, hit the wall. Busch hit Stenhouse's rear bumper in retaliation, which sent Stenhouse into the wall of the track, putting an early end to his participation in the 200-lap race. In a post-race interview, Stenhouse said he would confront Busch after the race.

Stenhouse accused Busch of having "wrecked" him in an intense argument that turned physical when the former punched the latter in the face. The fight, which aired live on TV, eventually got bad enough that the driver's respective teams got involved to put a stop to it. "I'm going to wreck you at Charlotte," vowed Stenhouse as the fight was stopped by everyone involved, which also included Stenhouse's father. "Bring it," replied Busch. "I suck as bad as you."