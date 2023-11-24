Joe Smith on Blowing Through His $61 Million NBA Fortune: 'It Was a Very Low Point'

"It was a very low point," Smith said about going broke. "Like, when I say I was in a deep, deep, deep depression, like mentally messed up, I'm telling you I was there."

Smith continued, "I bought my mom's house in Virginia, bought a house in the bay and I bought a house in Milwaukee. Those are three houses that I bought and lost a lot of money to get them off my hands. So, that's when the issue came on the other end too, I didn't make anything off the houses once I had to sell them."

In addition to buying several houses and a fleet of luxury cars, Smith blames his costly divorce with him going broke.

"That's what really cost me," Smith said about the 2011 divorce. "I laugh about it now, but that's what really cost me. The divorce left me with not much at all. That's where a bulk of my retirement money went."

Smith recently made headlines for his reaction to his partner's OnlyFans account, which she claims she had to do for financial reasons to support their family.

