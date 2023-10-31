Watch Former NBA Player Joe Smith React to His Partner Telling Him About Her OnlyFans Account

Joe Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, isn't happy about finding out his partner has an OnlyFans page.
Smith's partner, Kisha Chavis, recently hopped on Instagram to showcase the former NBA player's reaction to finding out she has an OnlyFans account.
“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” Smith said in the clip. “Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it.”
Smith added, “That’s bullshit. That’s fucked up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s fucked up.”
As seen in the above clip, Chavis maintained that he shouldn't be mad about her decision to create an OnlyFans account.
“I have an OnlyFans page and he’s mad because he’s just now finding out about it,” she said. "I’m not doing it with anybody but myself. So why should I have to tell you? My body, my fucking choice.”
Following a legendary career at Maryland, Joe Smith was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. Smith spent 16 seasons in the league, playing with 12 different franchises (Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers).