Watch Former NBA Player Joe Smith React to His Partner Telling Him About Her OnlyFans Account

Joe Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, isn't happy about finding out his partner has an OnlyFans page.

Smith's partner, Kisha Chavis, recently hopped on Instagram to showcase the former NBA player's reaction to finding out she has an OnlyFans account.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” Smith said in the clip. “Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it.”

Smith added, “That’s bullshit. That’s fucked up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s fucked up.”