Cam'ron Gets Massage From Joe Smith's Wife Kisha Chavis Following OnlyFans Drama

Cam'ron had his dream come true when Mase surprised him with a gift, which was a massage from former NBA player Joe Smith's wife, Kisha Chavis.

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Murda Mase explained that Killa has said he doesn't do anything for him, so he decided to change that to close out the show. The gift he got his Harlem brethren was a massage from Chavis, which Cam had mentioned he wanted on a previous episode.

In the clip, Cam looked surprised as a massage table was set up behind him, and Chavis walked onto the set. The Dipset leader couldn't help but smile and asked if he was really about to get a body rub.

"I can do my interview while this goes on," Cam asked before pointing at Mase and saying, "That's my mans right there!" for getting him such a great gift. Cam then took his shirt off and laid on the table for Chavis to go to work on his back.

Chavis was doing such a great job that Cam shouted her out during the massage while Mase asked if she was really a masseuse which she said she wasn't.