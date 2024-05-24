Travis Kelce Doesn't Agree With Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech, Won't Judge Him for His Views

Travis Kelce has offered his thoughts on the reaction to Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech, in which he decried the "murder of innocent babies" and suggested women would find more fulfillment in starting families than pursuing careers.

On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason, the commencement speech was brought up and Travis made it clear he's a good friend of his teammate. "I've known him for seven-plus years, probably eight-plus years," he explained at the 24-minute point of the podcast, seen above. "I cherish him as a teammate. I think [Patrick Mahomes] said it best, where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate. He's treated friends and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that's how he treats everyone."

While he gets along with Butker, he wants to make it clear that they don't always see eye-to-eye. "When it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict's commencement speech... Those are his, I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it," he said. "Outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don't think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views. ... I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities in Cleveland Heights."

In contrast to Butker's comments, where he seemingly took issue with women pursuing careers, Travis said that he grew up in a household where both his mother and his father provided for his family. "They were homemakers and they were providers and they were unbelievable at being present every single day in my life," he continued. Travis' brother said that he doesn't "align" himself with Butker's views, but he doesn't know what people expected from an NFL player giving a commencement speech at a thoroughly Catholic school.

"All you have to do is say, 'Ah, that guy's a fucking idiot,' and then you move on," Jason added. "I don't get what the whole fuss is about to be quite honest. ... You know, obviously, my wife, you know, she was I think a little bit frustrated with some of the comments." He joked that when she told him that, he told her to make him a sandwich. "We were doing so good," Travis laughed in response. "I hope she didn't hear that, to be honest with you," Jason added.

Butker's speech drew a lot of criticism, especially when he suggested he believed a majority of the school's female graduates were "most excited about your marriage and the children you bring into this world."