Drake Wagers $850,000 on Logan Paul to KO Dillon Danis

Drake is betting nearly $1 million on Logan Paul, who will make his second professional boxing appearance in England on Saturday, facing MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

On Friday, Drake hopped on Instagram to reveal his Stake betting slip, which shows the Toronto rapper has wagered $850,000 on Paul to knock out Danis. Should Paul successfully knock out Danis, Drizzy’s potential payout would be $1,351,000.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” Drake captioned the post.