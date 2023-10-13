Drake Wagers $850,000 on Logan Paul to KO Dillon Danis

Drake is betting nearly $1 million on Logan Paul, who will make his second professional boxing appearance in England on Saturday, facing MMA fighter Dillon Danis.
On Friday, Drake hopped on Instagram to reveal his Stake betting slip, which shows the Toronto rapper has wagered $850,000 on Paul to knock out Danis. Should Paul successfully knock out Danis, Drizzy’s potential payout would be $1,351,000.
“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” Drake captioned the post.
Paul subsequently took to Twitter to reassure Drake that he shouldn’t be worried about the outcome, writing, “Easy money.”
As for Danis, the MMA fighter also hopped on Twitter to call the rapper’s bet “disrespect,” while appearing to reference a bar from “I’m Upset,” a single off Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion.
"850 on my head is disrespect,” Danis wrote alongside a screenshot of the 6 God’s Stake slip.
It isn’t the first time Drake has gambled on the Paul brothers.
Back in August, Drake wagered $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul. However, the For All the Dogs rapper lost out on a $1 million payout after Paul defeated Diaz in a 10-round bout. Meanwhile, Drizzy bet $400,000 on Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury in February. Instead, Paul suffered the first defeat of his boxing career, giving Drake another losing bet.
“$400,000 is nothing to him,” Paul told reporters after his loss. “He’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s about even now. Sorry Drake, I am going to get that W in the rematch.”