Damian Lillard Refuses To Comment About GloRilla Thirsting After Him

Damian Lillard doesn’t have much to say about GloRilla, who shot her shot at the Milwaukee Bucks point guard during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend last month.
On Thursday, TMZ caught up with Dame in Beverly Hills, where paparazzi asked the former Portland Trail Blazers star to share his thoughts about the Memphis rapper’s recent comments.
After meeting Lillard at the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, GloRilla hopped on Twitter to express her desire for Dame. "Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she wrote alongside the photo. In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."
Despite paparazzi’s attempts to get him to share his thoughts on the matter, Dame offered a polite “no comment, my brother.”
Earlier this year, GloRilla annouced she was going celibate for 90 days. Though she seemed to be having a hard time after just nine days.
Back in October, Dame filed for divorce from the mother of his three children, Kay’La Lillard, a week after he signed his deal with the Bucks. However, in a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, the point guard revealed he feels “lonely” after leaving the Trail Blazers and his family in Portland.
“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy,” he shared. “My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean?”
Lillard added, “Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.”
Last summer, during the NBA offseason, there was much speculation by fans and the league about the Miami Heat potentially landing Lillard in a trade before the Bucks swooped in. If the Miami deal had happened, Lillard could be enjoying all Miami has to offer, including its robust nightlife scene.
“Go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games,” said Lillard, describing his routine. “Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there.”
Really Dame, frantically reloading a boxing YouTube page? Is there nothing for a rich and famous athlete to do Milwaukee? This sounds like a situation GloRilla could remedy.