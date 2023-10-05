Damian Lillard Is Divorcing His Wife Kay’La Lillard Over ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

The divorce papers cite “irreconcilable differences” that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” The filing also indicates that in December 2022, Kay’La moved into a $2.7 million home in West Linn, Oregon, and Damian stayed in their $7.7 million West Linn home. He then moved into a house in Tualatin, Oregon in September.

According to The Oregonian, the pair also signed a “valid and enforceable Premarital Agreement” on Aug. 30, 2021.

News of the divorce arrives days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, after having been with the Blazers for 11 years. “The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned,” Lillard tweeted following the news of his deal. “Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks.”