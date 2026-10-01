Victor Cruz Ties the Knot With DJ Orange Calderon in NYC Courthouse Wedding

The couple began drawing attention in 2024 and have since appeared together at Coachella, the U.S. Open, NBA games, and celebrity events.

Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna shared photos from the wedding, which came three months after Calderon announced their engagement by showing off her oval-cut diamond ring.

Former New York Giants star Victor Cruz married DJ and producer Orange Calderon in a New York City courthouse ceremony, celebrating with confetti and a white Rolls-Royce.

Victor Cruz has another ring to celebrate, and this time, it has nothing to do with the New York Giants. The former Super Bowl champion married DJ and producer Orange Calderon in a New York City courthouse wedding, trading his signature salsa celebrations for confetti, a white Rolls-Royce, and a new wife. Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna gave fans a glimpse of the newlyweds' big day on Instagram, sharing photos of the couple celebrating outside the courthouse. Cruz stepped out in a charcoal-gray suit and sunglasses, while Calderon wore a white bridal ensemble with matching heels and carried a bouquet of white flowers. One photo captured the couple walking through a storm of confetti, while another showed a white Rolls-Royce driving away with a “Just Married” banner.

"Congratulations @victorcruz and @orangecalderon BIG LOVE," Yuna captioned the post. The celebrity jeweler, whose luxury designs have made him a fixture in New York's hip-hop, sports, and entertainment circles, wasn't the only one celebrating. Model Ashley Graham jumped into the comments with "Congratulations beautiful couple!!!" while other friends and followers flooded the post with well-wishes. The courthouse ceremony comes just three months after Cruz and Calderon announced their engagement in June. Calderon broke the news by flashing her oval-cut diamond ring on Instagram alongside the caption, "Mrs. Cruz has a nice 💍 to it." She followed up with another affectionate declaration on her Instagram Stories, calling Cruz "My BFF fr." The couple had spent the hours leading up to their engagement announcement watching Ecuador face Germany in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium, the same building where Cruz spent years making opposing defenses miserable.

Their relationship first attracted attention in 2024, when they began appearing together at celebrity events, including a New York celebration for Netflix's Beckham. Since then, they've taken their romance everywhere from Coachella and the U.S. Open to St. Barths and NBA games. But Cruz's journey to marital bliss hasn't exactly been a straight line. Before Calderon, the former Giants receiver spent more than three years dating actress Karrueche Tran. The couple called it quits in 2021 after navigating a long-distance relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic. And then there's the infamous group text. In 2015, Cruz's former fiancée, Elaina Watley, discovered that he had been involved with multiple women and decided to introduce them to one another in a group message that subsequently went viral.