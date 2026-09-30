Serena Williams Gets Real About Motherhood: 'Just a Tired Mom With a Full Heart'

Williams also continues to advocate for better maternal healthcare after surviving life-threatening complications during Olympia’s birth, with a focus on the disproportionate risks Black women face.

The post follows Williams’ return to professional tennis after nearly four years, which Novak Djokovic praised as an inspiring attempt to compete at the highest level while raising two children.

Serena Williams shared candid photos with daughters Olympia and Adira, calling herself “just a tired mom with a full heart” while holding “her whole world.”

Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, two daughters and, judging by her latest Instagram post, two very different definitions of exhaustion. The tennis legend gave followers a glimpse of motherhood without the glamour, sharing two candid photos of herself in the back of a vehicle with her daughters, Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3. With one child perched on her lap and the other stretched across her, Williams looked ready for a nap herself. “Unfiltered. Raw. Just a tired mom with a full heart holding her whole world..... Ready for whatever comes next,” she captioned the post.

The photos show Williams in a casual tracksuit, her hair loose, as she holds Adira on one knee while Olympia rests across her lap, her head tucked against her mother's chest. In the second image, Williams looks down at her daughters as they settle into their positions. No tennis whites, red-carpet styling or championship trophies—just a mom with her hands full. The post comes during a particularly busy stretch for Williams, who recently returned to professional tennis after nearly four years away from competition. Her comeback included an appearance at Wimbledon, where she faced Maya Joint in a three-set match before a knee injury forced her to withdraw from a planned doubles reunion with her sister Venus Williams. Novak Djokovic recently praised her return, telling People that Williams' decision to compete again while raising two children deserved recognition. “Serena is an inspiration. Serena is epic,” Djokovic said. “I've always been a fan of what she's doing after two children, coming back and attempting to compete at the highest level in Slams.” But Williams' latest post also follows another candid discussion about motherhood—one involving considerably more serious circumstances.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old spoke at the Forbes Power Women's Summit about the life-threatening complications she experienced after delivering Olympia in 2017. Williams underwent an emergency C-section and subsequently developed a pulmonary embolism, requiring multiple surgeries. Reflecting on the experience, she revealed that sharing her story introduced her to countless women who had endured frightening childbirth experiences of their own. “When I told my story, I didn't realize how many people could relate,” Williams said. “And then at first I thought it was just a minority problem, but then I realized it's a women's problem.” She also found some humor in the conversation. “If men were giving birth, they would have sweets [and] like all kinds of medicines,” she joked.