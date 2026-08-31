Sports

Novak Djokovic Calls Serena Williams' Comeback at 44 'Epic'

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returned after nearly four years away, inspiring Djokovic with her pursuit of tennis glory while raising two children.

Novak Djokovic Praises Serena Williams' 'Epic' Comeback
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images | Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Novak Djokovic called Serena Williams’ comeback at 44 “epic” and “incredibly inspiring,” praising her pursuit of Grand Slam competition while raising two children.
  • Williams pushed Maya Joint to three sets in her first Wimbledon singles appearance in nearly four years, then withdrew from doubles with Venus Williams after injuring her right knee.
  • Djokovic said family will shape his own retirement timeline, though he hopes to compete through the 2028 Olympics.

Novak Djokovic has spent more than two decades pushing the limits of longevity in tennis. But even he is impressed by what Serena Williams is doing at 44.

As Williams continues her return to professional tennis following a nearly four-year absence, Djokovic praised the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion for attempting another run at the sport's highest level while raising two children.

“Serena is an inspiration. Serena is epic,” Djokovic told People while discussing his new Prime Video documentary, Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter. “I’ve always been a fan of what she’s doing after two children, coming back and attempting to compete at the highest level in Slams.”

For Djokovic, the results almost feel secondary to the comeback itself.

“Regardless of what she does, it’s already incredibly inspiring,” he added. “We should all enjoy her presence.”

Williams returned to competition earlier this summer and made her first Wimbledon singles appearance in nearly four years in June. She pushed Maya Joint to three sets on Centre Court before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Her Wimbledon comeback didn't end there—or at least it wasn't supposed to. Serena also received a doubles wild card with her sister Venus Williams, rekindling a partnership that produced 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, including six at Wimbledon.

A knee injury changed those plans.

Serena tweaked her right knee during the singles match and later shared images showing the heavily bandaged joint, treatment, and syringes containing fluid drained from her knee. Wimbledon gave the sisters additional time before their opening match, but Serena ultimately withdrew.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside [Venus Williams] once more meant the world to me.”

Even then, Serena hinted that Wimbledon wouldn't be the final stop of her comeback, telling fans to “stay tuned to a city near you.”

Djokovic, however, isn't committing to following Serena into his mid-40s.

“I’ve lived an incredibly fulfilling, successful professional life,” Djokovic said, explaining that family considerations will factor heavily into how long he continues competing. “In a sense, you have to be kind of selfish as an individual athlete to be pursuing your career, and everyone else is supportive of you.”

He does, however, have another milestone in mind.

“I’d like to play till Olympics ’28, which is in two years,” Djokovic said. “But let’s see.”

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