Sports

Serena Williams Gets Real About Childbirth: ‘If Men Were Giving Birth, They Would Have Sweets’

The tennis icon reveals how a near-fatal pulmonary embolism after an emergency C-section transformed her into a maternal health advocate.

Serena Williams Jokes About Her Difficult Pregnancies and Childbirth
Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Serena Williams said her near-fatal childbirth experience showed her that inadequate maternal care is “a women’s problem,” joking that “if men were giving birth, they would have sweets [and] all kinds of medicines.”
  • After delivering daughter Olympia by emergency C-section in 2017, Williams pushed doctors to investigate her breathing problems and ultimately underwent multiple surgeries for a pulmonary embolism, reopened incision, and abdominal hematoma.
  • Williams now advocates for women—especially Black mothers—to have their medical concerns heard and supports underrepresented health entrepreneurs through Reckitt Catalyst.

Serena Williams can joke about childbirth now, but the experience that sparked her advocacy for better maternal healthcare nearly killed her.

Speaking at the 2026 Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City, Williams reflected on the life-threatening complications she experienced after giving birth to her first daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017. After years of publicly discussing what happened, Williams said she eventually realized just how many women had their own frightening stories about pregnancy and childbirth.

“You know, when I told my story, I didn’t realize how many people could relate,” Williams said, per People. “And then at first I thought it was just a minority problem, but then I realized it’s a women’s problem.”

Williams, 44, then used some humor to make her point.

“So many women from every single background had a nightmare’s tale of their birth,” she said. “And then it boiled down to I thought, ‘Well, gosh, if men were giving birth, they would have sweets [and] like all kinds of medicines.’ So, it wouldn’t be the same problem at all.”

The joke comes with serious history. Williams underwent an emergency C-section while delivering Olympia, her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian. She had a history of blood clots and soon developed difficulty breathing after giving birth. Williams previously detailed how she pushed medical personnel to investigate what she believed was another pulmonary embolism.

She was right.

Williams subsequently endured a pulmonary embolism, multiple surgeries, and other complications. A coughing spell caused her C-section wound to reopen, and doctors later discovered a large hematoma in her abdomen. Her recovery ultimately kept her in the hospital for about a week.

“I knew something was wrong with me and it was super important that I was heard,” Williams said at the summit. “Thankfully, my doctor listened to me. The nurses did, but I was so fortunate enough to have a doctor that did and literally saved my life.”

Williams has spent years connecting her experience to the broader maternal health crisis, including the disproportionately high risks faced by Black mothers. In a 2018 CNN essay and subsequent public statements, she has urged women to be heard when they raise concerns about their bodies and to demand greater access to quality maternal care.

Her experience has also informed her work outside tennis. Williams currently serves as entrepreneur-in-residence for Reckitt Catalyst, which supports women and underrepresented entrepreneurs developing solutions in health, hygiene, water and sanitation.

“With the program, we’re able to actually solve a lot of issues,” Williams said.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023. Ohanian announced at the time that both mother and baby were healthy.

The conversation comes during another remarkable chapter for Williams. After nearly four years away from professional competition, she returned to tennis at 44 this summer, including an appearance at Wimbledon that Novak Djokovic recently called “epic.”

Related Stories

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Pops Out with Alejandra Onieva and Her Baby Bump in Studio City
Pop Culture

Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva Hit Farmers’ Market With Baby Bump on Display

The 'Grey’s Anatomy' alum and his new wife keep it low-key at a farmers’ market as they quietly gear up for baby No. 3 in his growing blended family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Serena Williams Forced to Withdraw from Wimbledon
Sports

Serena Williams’ Heartbreaking Knee Injury Ends Wimbledon Comeback

Inside the heartbreaking knee injury that ended Serena and Venus Williams’ long-awaited Wimbledon doubles reunion before it even began.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
Serena Williams Served Little Black Dress Realness at Milan Fashion Week
Style

Serena Williams Stuns in Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

The tennis legend stunned in a Gucci gown while attending Milan Fashion Week’s biggest event of the season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo352 days ago

Trending

1
MusicT.I. Reacts to His Sons Leaving Him Off Their Top Five Rapper Lists: ‘Y’all Disrespectful’
2
Music50 Cent Salutes Lil Durk’s ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Drew Findling After Federal Acquittal
3
MusicWho Is Brian Steel? Everything to Know About the Lawyer Who Helped Lil Durk Beat the Feds
4
MusicYoung Thug Wants OTF Members Who Testified Against Lil Durk to Get '122 Years'
5
StyleJay-Z Closes Out Paris Show in Custom Louis Vuitton Jersey by Pharrell
6
MusicMeek Mill Urges Fans to 'Mute' DJ Akademiks After Lil Durk Verdict: 'I'm Tired of His Voice'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App