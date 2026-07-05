Serena Williams’ Heartbreaking Knee Injury Ends Wimbledon Comeback

Serena Williams’ highly anticipated Wimbledon comeback has hit a final setback. Just days after returning to Grand Slam singles competition for the first time in nearly four years, the 44-year-old announced that she has withdrawn from the women’s doubles tournament, ending what would have been a long-awaited reunion with sister Venus Williams on the All-England Club courts. “I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles,” Serena wrote on Instagram, per ESPN. “Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside [Venus Williams] once more meant the world to me.” She revealed that a lingering knee injury made it impossible to continue, adding, “I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.”

Serena shared a video showing herself walking with a heavily bandaged right knee, along with photos of syringes filled with fluid drained from the joint and images of her receiving treatment. Tournament organizers had already given the Williams sisters an extra day to prepare for their opening-round doubles match against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra after Serena injured her knee during singles play. The withdrawal abruptly ends one of Wimbledon’s biggest storylines. Serena and Venus, who own 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together—including six at Wimbledon—were set to reunite at the tournament after Serena’s return to professional tennis last month. Instead, Samantha Murray Sharan and Lanlana Tararudee will take their place in the draw. Serena’s injury traces back to her opening-round singles match against Maya Joint, where she suffered what her agent, Jill Smoller, later described as a tweak to her right knee near the end of the first set. Despite the issue, Serena pushed the match to three sets before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in a contest that drew major attention and helped deliver record television ratings for the tournament.