Serena Williams’ Heartbreaking Knee Injury Ends Wimbledon Comeback

Serena Williams’ highly anticipated Wimbledon comeback has hit a final setback. Just days after returning to Grand Slam singles competition for the first time in nearly four years, the 44-year-old announced that she has withdrawn from the women’s doubles tournament, ending what would have been a long-awaited reunion with sister Venus Williams on the All-England Club courts.
“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles,” Serena wrote on Instagram, per ESPN. “Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside [Venus Williams] once more meant the world to me.” She revealed that a lingering knee injury made it impossible to continue, adding, “I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.”
Serena shared a video showing herself walking with a heavily bandaged right knee, along with photos of syringes filled with fluid drained from the joint and images of her receiving treatment.
Tournament organizers had already given the Williams sisters an extra day to prepare for their opening-round doubles match against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra after Serena injured her knee during singles play.
The withdrawal abruptly ends one of Wimbledon’s biggest storylines. Serena and Venus, who own 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together—including six at Wimbledon—were set to reunite at the tournament after Serena’s return to professional tennis last month.
Instead, Samantha Murray Sharan and Lanlana Tararudee will take their place in the draw.
Serena’s injury traces back to her opening-round singles match against Maya Joint, where she suffered what her agent, Jill Smoller, later described as a tweak to her right knee near the end of the first set. Despite the issue, Serena pushed the match to three sets before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in a contest that drew major attention and helped deliver record television ratings for the tournament.
Although she did not speak to reporters after the loss, Serena later reflected on the experience in a statement. “It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,” she said. “I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”
The Wimbledon appearance capped a busy stretch for the tennis legend beyond the court. Earlier this year, Mattel named Serena the centerpiece of its inaugural Barbie Dream Team for International Women’s Day, celebrating women who have broken barriers across sports, science, and entertainment.
She also appeared at Barbie Dream Fest in Florida as the recipient of the event’s first Icon Award, before the convention itself became the subject of headlines after attendees blasted organizers over what they described as an underwhelming experience that later led to full refunds.
Venus’ week also came to an early close. The 46-year-old lost in the mixed doubles draw alongside Kevin Krawietz on Friday, though she is expected back on court soon after accepting a wild card into next month’s Canadian Open.
As for Serena, she made it clear this isn’t the end of her comeback. “All I can say,” she wrote, “is stay tuned to a city near you.”