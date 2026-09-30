Sports

Dylan Harper Says Spurs’ NBA Finals Run ‘Went Downhill’ After Courtside Encounter

After a painful five-game Finals defeat, the No. 2 pick is turning heartbreak into motivation while looking ahead to his second season.

Jose Alvarado (5) of the New York Knicks and Dylan Harper (2) of San Antonio Spurs in action during the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on June 10, 2026.
Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Dylan Harper joked that Jay-Z “hexed” the Spurs by flashing the Roc diamond courtside, saying, “We started losing” after the gesture.
  • San Antonio lost the NBA Finals to the Knicks in five games, including a historic Game 4 collapse that saw the Spurs blow a 29-point lead.
  • Harper said the loss now fuels his workouts and made his goal for next season clear: “I ain’t coming off no bench.”

Dylan Harper believes the San Antonio Spurs ran into something stronger than the New York Knicks during the NBA Finals: a courtside hex. The 20-year-old guard said San Antonio’s fortunes changed after a certain hip-hop billionaire heckled him at Madison Square Garden in a gesture Harper jokingly described as the moment the series began slipping away.

The Spurs entered Game 3 trailing 2-0 but jumped ahead early, quieting a crowd Harper and Stephon Castle had expected to be far more hostile.

“It was underwhelming in that first game,” Castle told GQ, claiming Oklahoma City had been louder during the Western Conference Finals.

Then Jay-Z got involved. Harper said Hov yelled, “Come on!” before raising his hands in the label’s signature diamond.

“We started losing,” Harper recalled. “Sh*t went downhill from there.”

It certainly did. The Spurs, who had gone from a losing season to the Finals in a single year, fell to the Knicks in five games.

Their most brutal blow came in Game 4, when San Antonio blew a 29-point lead before OG Anunoby’s tip-in completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Harper revisited the play during the interview, pulling up a clip of his stunned reaction beneath the basket. “That’s the loudest I’ve ever heard an arena,” he said.

Castle had no interest in reliving it. “I don’t be watching that sh*t, bro,” he told Harper, turning away from the screen.

Harper kept watching. “I got to watch it, bro,” he responded. “It happened.”

The loss lingered for weeks, but Harper said returning to the gym finally helped him shake it. “It helps me work out harder,” he said.

He also rejected the idea that reaching the Finals once made another trip inevitable: “Now, we got to do it.”

That attitude echoes what Harper’s mother, veteran coach Maria Harper, said about his first year with the San Antonio Spurs. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he arrived after serving as the centerpiece at Don Bosco Prep and Rutgers, where he set the program’s freshman scoring record.

In San Antonio, he had to carve out a role beside Castle, Victor Wembanyama, and a crowded group of guards. “Nothing was given; everything was earned,” Maria told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

She has since stopped giving Dylan tactical critiques, choosing to trust the Spurs’ coaches and the foundation she spent years building.

How large Harper’s role becomes next season remains unsettled. He joked about winning Sixth Man of the Year before dropping the diplomatic answer and making his real preference clear.

“I ain’t coming off no bench,” he said.

Castle backed him up: “You going to be in the starting lineup. Be ready to hoop.”

Related Stories

Spurs Star Dylan Harper’s Mom Wants to Coach the Philippine National Team
Sports

Spurs Star Dylan Harper’s Mom Eyes Philippine National Team Coaching Job

Maria Harper says she has 'one more itch' to scratch — and her Philippine roots could shape the next chapter of her 30-year coaching career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
Is Steph Curry Going to the Spurs for $285M?
Sports

Steph Curry Floated in Spurs Trade Proposal After Warriors’ Offseason Misses

The hypothetical blockbuster would send De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and two 2028 NBA draft assets to Golden State — but no talks have been reported.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Magic Johnson Has Some Bad News for the Rest of the Western Conference
Sports

Magic Johnson Says the Thunder and Spurs Could Run the West for Years

Magic Johnson says the Thunder and Spurs could own the West for 5–7 years. Here’s why he thinks the rest of the NBA is already playing catch-up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
2
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
3
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
4
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
5
SportsCristiano Ronaldo Announces Decision to Exit Portugal Squad Camp
6
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App