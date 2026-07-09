New NFL Study Finds Players Face Nearly 4x Higher Brain Disease Death Risk

A sweeping new study is adding fresh urgency to football's long-running brain health debate, finding that NFL players are nearly four times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases than the general population. The findings arrive just days after former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), placing his case into a much broader conversation about the lasting effects of repetitive head impacts. Published in eClinicalMedicine, the research examined the health records of 19,824 NFL players who appeared in league games between 1960 and 2019. While former players were less likely to die overall than the average American, researchers found they were 3.8 times more likely to die from dementia, 3.88 times more likely to die from Parkinson's disease, and nearly four times more likely to die from neurodegenerative illnesses overall. The risk remained roughly three times higher even after accounting for other known health factors.

"This is the clearest population-level evidence we have ever had that NFL players are dying due to neurodegenerative disease at real and measurably higher rates," said Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, chair of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mass General Brigham and one of the study's senior authors. "NFL players are dying of dementia and Parkinson's disease three to four times more often than they should." Researchers also found that career length mattered. Players who spent five or more seasons in the league faced nearly double the risk of neurodegenerative death compared with those whose careers lasted one to four seasons. Among players who died before age 60, neurodegenerative mortality was more than 12 times higher than expected. The study introduced the Selection Through Athletic Resilience Survivor (STARS) effect, arguing that NFL players generally live longer because they're healthier than the average person—making the spike in brain disease even more striking. Dr. Jesse Mez, co-senior author of the new study, said the broader findings reinforce what researchers have increasingly observed. "A fourfold increase in dementia rates from a presumed environmental cause is immense—and brain bank studies indicate that CTE is the primary explanation," he said.