GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Late Dallas Cowboys Star Marshawn Kneeland Diagnosed With Stage 1 CTE After Death

Researchers explain what Stage 1 CTE means, why better helmets and concussion protocols do not eliminate the risk, and what Kneeland’s family wants people to understand.

Ex-Cowboys Star Marshawn Kneeland Diagnosed with CTE Post-Mortem
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Nearly eight months after Marshawn Kneeland died at age 24, doctors have uncovered another piece of his story. Researchers at the Boston University CTE Center announced on Tuesday, July 7, that the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts.

CTE cannot be diagnosed while a person is alive. Physicians can evaluate symptoms and rule out other neurological conditions, but confirmation requires a post-mortem examination of brain tissue under a microscope. According to the Cleveland Clinic, early-stage CTE can be associated with symptoms including depression, headaches, mild aggression, short-term memory problems, and changes in behavior.

For Kneeland's longtime girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, the findings brought a measure of clarity, even if they couldn't change the outcome. "While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing," she said in a statement after the results were released.

Still, the foundation urged caution around that context, noting that suicide is complex and the diagnosis should not be treated as the cause of Kneeland’s death.

The findings prompted a broader warning from experts studying the disease. Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, told TMZ she was "not surprised" by the findings, noting that researchers have identified CTE in nearly half of the athletes under 30 whose brains have been examined.

Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, pointed to Kneeland's case as evidence that advances in equipment and league policies have not eliminated the risk. "Mr. Kneeland played in the modern era of concussion protocols and better helmets, and yet he still developed CTE," Nowinski said to TMZ, adding, "Concussion protocols do not prevent CTE, because CTE is caused by repeated head impacts, not just concussions."

Kneeland's death in November 2025 stunned the NFL. Authorities said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit in North Texas. Dispatch audio later revealed that Mancera had contacted authorities out of concern for his mental health, warning that he was armed and feared he might take his own life.

Family members had also alerted police after receiving a goodbye text message. The tragedy unfolded just two days after Kneeland scored the first touchdown of his NFL career.

During that same period, Mancera publicly shared another life-changing update, revealing she was pregnant with the couple's child. The couple’s son, Makhai, was born on June 11, 2026.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with a trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Related Stories

Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy Just Days After NFL Star's Tragic Death
Sports

Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy Just Days After NFL Star's Tragic Death

Catalina Mancera announced that she was expecting her first child with the late Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

Bernadette Giacomazzo256 days ago
Late NFL Star Aldon Smith's Family Says They're Donating His Brain to CTE Research
Sports

Aldon Smith’s Family Donates His Brain to Boston CTE Center

After Smith’s sudden death at 36, his family says medical experts will examine his brain for CTE and other trauma-related damage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Cam Skattebo's Mom Rushes to Her Baby's Defense: 'If Only People Knew'
Sports

Cam Skattebo’s Mom Speaks Out After His CTE Joke Sparks Backlash

Inside the viral CTE ‘joke’ that rocked the Giants’ RB, and why his mom says critics are missing the full story behind his apology.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App